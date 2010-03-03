Here Are The Big Movers In The S&P 500

FinVizShares of Staples, Inc. (SPLS) are down 6.73% to $24.12 amid reports that profits have fallen despite higher sales. And that’s just the start of the losers.





AIG (AIG) is down 3.84% to $24.79 after having a killer day yesterday. One guess is that its rally was short-lived as more facts stream in regarding the Prudential PLC (PUK) deal involving its Asian insurance arm.

Other losers include:

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF), down 3.71% to $103.55 a share,

Office Depot, Inc. (ODP) down 2.11% to $7.42 a share.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB), down 2.07% to $59.49 a share.

But there’s also winners in this market. Shares of Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) are up 4.72% to $37.24 a share due to a dividend raise. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD), better known as AMD, is gaining too, up 4.51% to $8.58 a share as tech stocks rise.

Shares of Massey Energy Co. (MEE) are up 3.55% to $46.12 a share, as well as Marshall & Isley Corporation (MI), up 3.12% to $7.28 a share, and Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO), up 3.09% to $31.05 a share.

