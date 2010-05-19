This Morning's Housing Sales: A Nine Month Streak Of More Builds Than Sales Came To An End

This morning the Census Bureau released the “Quarterly Starts and Completions by Purpose and Design” report for Q1 2010.



The first graph shows the NSA quarterly starts intent for four categories since 1975: single family built for sale, owner built (includes contractor built for owner), starts built for rent, and condos built for sale.

Condo starts in Q1 were just above the all time record low last quarter (4,000 vs 3,000 in Q4 2009).

Read the full post at Calculated Risk >

