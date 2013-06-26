The US Economy Is Doing Great

Today was a heavy morning for data in the U.S. starting at 8:30 a.m. ET.



And the data came in great.

Here’s a quick round-up:

The very first data point to beat expectations was durable goods orders at 8:30 a.m. Et. The headline number climbed 3.6%, beating expectations for a 3% rise.

Next was the Case-Shiller home price index for May which climbed 12.05% year-over-year in April, beating expectations for a 10.6% rise.

The FHFA home price index was out next this missed expectations rising 0.7% but, the March number was revised up to show a 1.5% rise.

New home sales beat expectations rising 2.1% in May to an annual rate of 476,000, and Aprils number was revised up to show a 3.3% rise.

Consumer confidence jumped to 81.4 in June, beating expectations for 75.1 and up from a revised 74.3 in May.

Finally the Richmond Fed’s manufacturing index surged to +8 in June, from -2 in May. This beat expectations for a rise to +2.

This adds to signs that the economy is continuing to gather steam.

