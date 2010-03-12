This Morning's Biggest Movers On The S&P 500

Stocks were down most of the morning but have since managed to break into green territory. Let’s take a look at how the S&P is holding up:



Gainers:

Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN): $5.54 / +5.52%

GameStop Corp (GME): $19.10 / +4.49%

Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc (DPS): $35.00 / +4.01%

First Solar Inc (FSLR): $114.86 / +3.52%

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB): $13.32 / +2.78%

Losers:

Western Digital Corp (WDC): $36.81 / -3.31%

analogue Devices Inc (ADI): $29.23 / -2.83%

Deere & Co (DE): $56.96 / -2.62%

Texas Instruments Inc (TXN): $23.97 / -2.52%

Altria Group Inc (MO): $20.30 / -2.50%

