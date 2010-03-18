This Morning's Biggest Movers On The S&P

As the market continues to rally, stocks are enjoying decent gains thanks to the Fed’s decision not to hike rates. Let’s take a look at today’s biggest movers in the S&P 500:



Gainers:

LSI Corporation (LSI): $6.41 / +10.14%

Massey Energy Co (MEE): $53.15 / +5.83%

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG): $28.55 / +4.73%

Zions Bancorp (ZION): $23.19 / +4.37%

Lincoln National Corp (LNC): $29.69 / +4.25%

Losers:

Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS): $47.76 / -2.44%

Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH): $32.34 / -2.15%

Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG): $27.98 / -1.31%

Coventry Health Care Inc (CVH): $24.83 / -1.27%

St. Jude Medical Inc (STJ): $39.86 / -1.26%

