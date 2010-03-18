This Morning's Biggest Movers On The S&P

As the market continues to rally, stocks are enjoying decent gains thanks to the Fed’s decision not to hike rates. Let’s take a look at today’s biggest movers in the S&P 500:
Gainers:
- LSI Corporation (LSI): $6.41 / +10.14%
- Massey Energy Co (MEE): $53.15 / +5.83%
- Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG): $28.55 / +4.73%
- Zions Bancorp (ZION): $23.19 / +4.37%
- Lincoln National Corp (LNC): $29.69 / +4.25%
Losers:
- Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS): $47.76 / -2.44%
- Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH): $32.34 / -2.15%
- Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG): $27.98 / -1.31%
- Coventry Health Care Inc (CVH): $24.83 / -1.27%
- St. Jude Medical Inc (STJ): $39.86 / -1.26%
