This Morning's Biggest Movers On The S&P

As the market continues to rally, stocks are enjoying decent gains thanks to the Fed’s decision not to hike rates. Let’s take a look at today’s biggest movers in the S&P 500:

Gainers:

  • LSI Corporation (LSI): $6.41 / +10.14%
  • Massey Energy Co (MEE): $53.15 / +5.83%
  • Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG): $28.55 / +4.73%
  • Zions Bancorp (ZION): $23.19 / +4.37%
  • Lincoln National Corp (LNC): $29.69 / +4.25%

Losers:

  • Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS): $47.76 / -2.44%
  • Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH): $32.34 / -2.15%
  • Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG): $27.98 / -1.31%
  • Coventry Health Care Inc (CVH): $24.83 / -1.27%
  • St. Jude Medical Inc (STJ): $39.86 / -1.26%

