This Morning's Biggest Losers (And Gainers) In The S&P 500

Stocks are up this morning but no rally is going to help Staples. Let’s take a look at the biggest gainers and losers on the S&P 500.



Losers:

Staples Inc. (SPLS): $22.70 / -2.37%

Western Digital Corp. (WDC): $38.72 / -2.25%

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH): $73.26 / -1.86%

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB): $12.46 / -1.58%

Priceline.com Inc. (PCLN): $237.89 / -1.43%

Gainers:

Novell Inc. (NOVL): $6.03 / +27.01%

RadioShack Corp. (RSH): $21.45 / +7.95%

JDS Uniphase Corp. (JDSU): $11.73 / +5.57%

FMC Technologies Inc. (FTI): $60.56 / +5.23%

Titanium Metals Corp. (TIE): $13.05 / +4.84%

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.