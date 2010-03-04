This Morning's Biggest Losers (And Gainers) In The S&P 500

Stocks are up this morning but no rally is going to help Staples. Let’s take a look at the biggest gainers and losers on the S&P 500.
Losers:
- Staples Inc. (SPLS): $22.70 / -2.37%
- Western Digital Corp. (WDC): $38.72 / -2.25%
- Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH): $73.26 / -1.86%
- Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB): $12.46 / -1.58%
- Priceline.com Inc. (PCLN): $237.89 / -1.43%
Gainers:
- Novell Inc. (NOVL): $6.03 / +27.01%
- RadioShack Corp. (RSH): $21.45 / +7.95%
- JDS Uniphase Corp. (JDSU): $11.73 / +5.57%
- FMC Technologies Inc. (FTI): $60.56 / +5.23%
- Titanium Metals Corp. (TIE): $13.05 / +4.84%
