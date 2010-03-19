This Morning's Biggest Gainers And Losers In The S&P 500

Vince Veneziani

As the Dow holds its gains and the NASDAQ and S&P struggle, investors must be wondering if this insane bull rally can continue forever. That aside, let’s check out this mornings biggest movers in the S&P 500:

Gainers:

  • GameStop (GME): $21.71 / Topping the S&P’s gainers, up 9.3% after killer quarterly earnings. Takeover target? Oh yes.
  • Nike Inc (NKE): $74.67 / +5.35%
  • Moody’s Corp (MCO): $30.20 / +5.08%
  • Sprint Nextel Corp (S): $3.71 / +2.77%
  • Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC): $5.80 / +2.56%

Losers:

  • Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR): $20.66 / Down 4.7% as energy prices begin to fall today.
  • KeyCorp (KEY): $7.59 / -3.92%
  • Zions Bancorp (ZION): $22.40 / -3.41%
  • Micron Technology Inc (MU): $10.06 / -3.27%
  • Regions Financial Corp (RF): $7.45 / -3.25%

