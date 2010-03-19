This Morning's Biggest Gainers And Losers In The S&P 500

As the Dow holds its gains and the NASDAQ and S&P struggle, investors must be wondering if this insane bull rally can continue forever. That aside, let’s check out this mornings biggest movers in the S&P 500:



Gainers:

GameStop (GME): $21.71 / Topping the S&P’s gainers, up 9.3% after killer quarterly earnings. Takeover target? Oh yes.

Nike Inc (NKE): $74.67 / +5.35%

Moody’s Corp (MCO): $30.20 / +5.08%

Sprint Nextel Corp (S): $3.71 / +2.77%

Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC): $5.80 / +2.56%

Losers:

Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR): $20.66 / Down 4.7% as energy prices begin to fall today.

KeyCorp (KEY): $7.59 / -3.92%

Zions Bancorp (ZION): $22.40 / -3.41%

Micron Technology Inc (MU): $10.06 / -3.27%

Regions Financial Corp (RF): $7.45 / -3.25%

