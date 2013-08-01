This 'Moreo' Concept Completely customises Oreos

Ashley Lutz

A “Moreo” concept posted to Reddit has taken the internet by storm. 

“I’ve been trying to get ahold of someone at Nasbisco for years. I present to you, Moero. Make this happen!,” user EternallyXIII wrote on the site

The “Moreo” involves the classic Oreo sandwich cookies on each side, with cream stored separately in the middle. 

Here are the pictures of his concept: 

The Internet is split on whether this is actually a good idea. 

While some bloggers endorse this new take on Oreos, others feel it’s a little excessive

