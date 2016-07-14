This monster snake was caught in a backyard in Australia, and no it's not Pokemon-related

Photo: Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7/ Facebook.

This enormous, three-metre python was found slithering about a resident’s garden in Cooroy Mountain, Queensland this week.

That’s just shy of the length of a Nissan Micra to put it in perspective.

The Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers were called in to remove the snake.

Snake catcher, Lockie, said it was the oldest and largest coastal carpet python he had ever seen.

“It would have easily been pushing the 9ft mark,” he said.

See photos of the beast here

