This moment in international cricket shows just how much Richie Benaud was respected

The voice of cricket, Richie Benaud passed away peacefully in his sleep this morning, aged 84.

But not before tallying up an impressive career on – and off – the pitch.

He remains in the elite top 10 of Australian players with more than 10,000 runs and 500 wickets in first class cricket. But it was his transition to become the voice of Summer as an influential broadcaster for which he will be most remembered. He had a talent for being able to explain the game to the masses.

In what was meant to be his final bout in the commentary box, Benaud received a standing ovation from an entire stadium of players and fans.

The legend managed a few more seasons after this but it shows just how much he was loved and respected by the cricketing world.

