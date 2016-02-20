A model with a bionic arm is redefining the fashion industry

Rebekah Marine was born without the lower part of her right arm, and felt self-conscious about her appearance growing up. Now, she’s dominating the fashion world, and becoming an inspiration on and off the runway.
