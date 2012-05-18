This Misspelled JFK Airport Ad Promotes Self-Cannibalism

JFK Airport promises that its food court selection will cause you to “Definetly eat your finger,” to which we respond, no, JFK, we DEFINITELY will not.



Isn’t the whole point of the Eat & Go area to prevent people from resorting to cannibalism during their layovers?

This is reminiscent of the time that KFC in China mistranslated the fried chicken chain’s “finger-lickin’ good” slogan to “we’ll eat your fingers off.” Presumably, an English speaker (with access to a dictionary) came up with this tagline. Scary.

Photo: Emily Davis, Facebook

