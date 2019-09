This outrageous video, which comes to us via The Next Web, makes use of a subwoofer and falling water to give the illusion that the water is simply hovering in mid-air. When the subwoofer is tuned to a slightly lower frequency, the water even appears to fall up!



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.