This Might Be The Most Amazing Surfing Footage Ever Captured

Matt Johnston

Chris Bryan is a surf cinematographer, and he managed to capture this amazing group of videos. We know that surfing is dangerous business even for the very skilled.

But somehow, watching these guys conquering waves shot in this way, lends a whole new perspective.

The height of these waves is absolutely mind-blowing.

Surfing1Vimeo / Chris Bryan

And the way this cinematographer captures their sport is unbelievable.

Surfing3Vimeo / Chris Bryan

As his subjects glide through the air.

Surfing2Vimeo / Chris Bryan

It’s worth watching the whole video:

