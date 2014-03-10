This Might Be The First Sign Of Debris From The Missing Malaysia Air Flight

Vietnam’s ministry of information and communication has released a photo that is believed to show fragments of the inner door and a piece of the tail from a Malaysian airliner that went missing early Saturday.

The Wall Street Journal reports notes that there is little chance of figuring out caused it to vanish until the plane is located.

Flight MH370 was carrying 227 passengers and 12 crew when it disappeared about an hour into its flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing. The debris was found about 50 miles southwest of Thailand’s Tho Chu island.

Late Saturday, a Vietnam search aircraft spotted two oil slicks about 87 miles from Vietnam’s coast that investigators believe could be a sign that the missing plane had crashed, but no debris was found nearby.

