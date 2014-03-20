This Might Be KFC's Biggest Food Fail Ever, And It's In Australia

KFC Australia’s newest menu item is having a rough start.

The Nacho Box, which contains popcorn chicken, tortilla chips, salsa and cheese, debuted in late February, and the company almost immediately began fielding complaints that the cheese was moldy.

In a post on Facebook, the company attributed the issue to a packaging problem.

“We withdrew the cheese from our stores and replaced it with new batches,” the company wrote. “KFC also took steps to increase in-store checking processes to prevent this from happening again.”

Now the company is dealing with an influx of complaints that the Nacho Box looks and tastes nothing like what’s advertised.

Here’s what the Nacho Box is supposed to look like:

And here’s a sampling of what customers say they are getting:

This customer’s box appears to be filled mostly with crushed chips:

A customer posted this picture with the caption: “Be warned.”

It looks like the restaurant ran out of shredded cheese for this customer:

The caption to the photo below reads: “Mine didn’t look as nice as yours!”

More than 7,000 people have commented on the company’s Facebook page regarding the new menu item. Most of the comments are negative.

Many complaints were regarding half-full boxes and too few tortilla chips.

“This is what mine looked like,” a customer wrote on the photo below. “Only 1 almost complete piece of corn chip! Also looks like it’s been half eaten by someone?!”

