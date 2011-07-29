Here's A Leaked Internal Microsoft Video Making Fun Of Gmail For Reading All Your Emails

Microsoft made the following video spoofing Google’s Gmail for its Microsoft Global Exchange (MGX) event, which is a gather of its salesforce.



ZDNet’s Mary Jo Foley got it from an attendee, and while Microsoft hasn’t officially commented, it looks real — it has the “Contoso” brand that Microsoft uses in a lot of its demos. (Microsoft actually owns the copyright so nobody else can use that name.)

This ad isn’t airing publicly and is not meant for official distribution — it’s really just to fire up the troops — but it is a little bit misleading.

The video shows the “Gmail Man” reading through people’s letters looking for keywords to serve up ads. This is what the personal version of Gmail does.

However businesses can turn the ads off — that’s one of the things businesses get by paying for Google Apps. So there’s really no advantage for Microsoft’s Office 365 here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.