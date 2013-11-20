This Microsoft Exec Is Also The Seattle Seahawks Mascot 'Blitz'

So who are the people that dress up in costume as mascots and travel with NFL football teams?

Seems like it’s one of those once-in-a-lifetime jobs for a college student.

But with the Seattle Seahawks mascot, Blitz, not so. Blitz is a Microsoft executive, Ryan Asdourian, who’s day job is currently executive communications manager. He’s been with Microsoft since 2004, starting out of college as a software test engineer and working up the ranks from then.

He’s fairly famous in Seattle, and has been moonlighting as Blitz since 2006, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Having a Microsoft exec as mascot is exceedingly appropriate for the Seahawks. The team is owned by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen.

