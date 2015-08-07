This men's footwear brand has made a shoe that you won't have to take off at the airport

Photo: Julius Marlow/ Facebook.

Men’s footwear brand Julius Marlow has designed a shoe that will make going through airport security a smoother, less annoying process.

The brand has built O2 Motion technology into its SS15 range, an innovation that has a “flight path” mode to ensure that all styles in the range are metal detector friendly.

Ragtrader reports that the Julius Marlow N Series will also feature a lightweight phylon sole weighing just 500 grams as well as a memory foam insole for extra cushioning and support.

The shoes, which come in black and tan, will set you back around $159.95 but save you the time it takes to take your shoes off, go through the scanners, and put them back on again – genius.

