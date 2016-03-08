This Melbourne startup just raised $10m and is pushing into Europe

The Culture Amp team. Photo: Supplied

Culture Amp, an employee engagement startup based out of Melbourne, just announced it has raised $US10 million in a Series B round, led by its existing investor Index Ventures along with Blackbird Ventures and Felicia Ventures.

The startup itself is a “culture first” software company, which aims to give employers and managers insight into how their employees feel at work to help motivate them and maintain a positive company culture. It does this through combining deep knowledge in psychology, statistics, UX and engineering into a platform which creates proactive and easy to use surveys around company culture, performance and lifecycle.

It already has some pretty huge clients on its list, with the likes of Airbnb, Adobe and Bluescope using its products.

The new funds are going to go towards launching new advanced analytics features in its software and expanding into Europe with a London office opening later this month.

After a successful Series A raising of $US6.3 million 12 months, the startup has now raised a total of $US16.3 million since it was founded in 2009. After its last fundraising round, it also used the money to expand internationally, opening an office in San Fransisco which helped it sign new clients such as Airbnb and Slack.

Culture Amp’s plans start at $3000 per year for businesses with 50 to 200 employees through to enterprise plans starting at $20,000 a year, they can also work directly with company’s to organise customised surveys to suit their business to help gain better insights.

Ilya Fushman, General Partner at Index Ventures will also be joining the startup’s board of directors.

