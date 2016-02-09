This is the world's first lab-grown meatball

Memphis Meats created the world’s first cultured meatball. They took cells from animals, and then grew them in a lab to make more meat. Right now, it’s too expensive to produce meat for the general market in this way, but it could be the way of the future.

Story by Jacob Shamsian and editing by Stephen Parkhurst

