This McDonald's meal is 6 years old -- and looks completely fresh

Six years ago, all of Iceland’s McDonald’s franchises closed down in the midst of the country’s financial crisis.

Right before the restaurants closed for good, Hjörtur Smárason bought a burger and fries as a keepsake. Now, as Reddit user “mmoistmuffins” points out, that meal is still going strong at the Bus Hostel Reykjavik. The hostel has a live stream of the six-year-old burger, which is kept under glass, and looks as fresh as it did six years ago.

Story by Tony Manfred and editing by Jeremy Dreyfuss

