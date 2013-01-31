This Mayhem-Filled Allstate Ad Is The First Thing You'll See After The Super Bowl [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:



As soon as the Super Bowl ends, this ad from Allstate will play in the first commercial break. The Leo Burnett-created spot stars the beloved bad boy Mayhem, who it turns out is responsible for every single bad thing that has ever happened. SVP of marketing Lisa Cochrane told Ad Age that it’s all about timing: “Brothers will embrace, all-time greats will speak and Allstate will unveil a special Mayhem spot in Position 1A right when the game ends.” Here’s a 60-second version of the 30-second spot.

72andSunny poached Audrey Eden from Deutsch LA to create an event marketing aspect of the agency. She was previously the EVP of experiential marketing at Deutsch.

Qualcomm picked DDB to create corporate image advertising on a $2 million account. Ogilvy was the other finalist.

Sales promotions are back at JCP.

Brad Emmett is going back to Doner to be an executive creative director. He was previously a senior creative at DeVito/Verdi.

OpenX and AdTruth have partnered up to develop a joint mobile targeting campaign. This is the first time advertisers will be able to recognise and reach targeted audiences at scale on mobile devices through a global RTB exchange across both mobile web and mobile application inventory, a capability uniquely possible via AdTruth’s mobile bridging technology.

