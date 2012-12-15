This May Be The Worst Soccer Dive Ever

A quick YouTube search for “soccer dives” will show you a lot of awful dives, but you’ll be hard-pressed to find one worse (or funnier) than this one by Leonardo Bonucci of Juventus in Italy’s Serie A. After losing the ball, Bonucci is standing still and then suddenly falls as if shot by a sniper from behind.



The good news is that the referee was not fooled and booked Bonucci with a yellow card. And be sure to watch the replay at 0:45 for the full effect (via sportsgrid.com)…

