This May Be The Worst Art Restoration Job Of All Time

French daily Libération has a story on what is possibly the worst restoration job ever inflicted upon a classical painting.



The work, a simple 19th century portrait of Christ by Spanish artist Elias Garcia Martinez housed in a church outside of Saragossa, was ambushed by an 80-year-old painter who had “good intentions” but who left it in “a poor state,” according to local authorities.

That understates it a bit — check it out:

Photo: Centro de Estudios Borjanos

