This May Be The Most Impressive Tsunami Video Yet

The nine-minute and three-second clip shows the coastline at One Hundred Stone Harbor in Oirase Town, Aomori Prefecture as the ocean rises, recedes, then rises again, ultimately dramatically overcoming the retaining wall.



A solitary man films the scene while bells from fishing vessels ring in the background as waves toss the ships around the bay.

At two points, the videographer sprints to higher ground as the Pacific Ocean threatens to engulf his previous position.

In the Youtube description, he writes: “I’m glad to not be counted among the dead.”

The video would be majestic and almost calming if it were not for the massive damage the viewer knows the tsunami is causing around the country. Even so, it provides fantastic documentation of the entire ordeal.

Video below

(H/t TVNewser)



