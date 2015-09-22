This may be the hardest 'Super Mario' level ever created

There’s a new game starring everyone’s favourite Italian plumber. Only this time, rather than Nintendo creating a custom voyage for you and “Super Mario” to go on, “Super Mario Maker” for the Wii U tasks players with creating levels and sharing them. As such, players are creating some intense levels. Like this one from a United States-based player named “Panga”:



No joke! The level was created in the “Super Mario World” style, one of four Mario universes within “Super Mario Maker.” Don’t worry: there are plenty of terrifically hard levels set within the original “Super Mario Bros,” “Super Mario Bros. 3,” and “New Super Mario Bros. U” worlds as well!

Thankfully, YouTube user “Bananasaurus Rex” managed to beat the level — the first person to do so other than the level’s creator — and put it online. Here’s the full video of Rex’s impressive run:

You can buy the game right now on the Nintendo Wii U.

