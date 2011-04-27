This May Be The Greatest Royal Wedding Photo Op Yet

Photo: Premier Inn Hotels via HotelChatter

We know we said we’d given you the last of the Royal Wedding packages but this is one we couldn’t resist.Premier Inn Hotels are offering guests who stay at any of the 22 London Premier Inns the chance to sleep with Kate and Wills on the eve of the big day. How are they managing this?



With bedsheets featuring lifesize photos of Will and Kate. Except their heads are missing from the shot, making it perfect for you to slide under and pretend you’re the Royal Couple instead.

Not only that guests at the hotels don’t pay extra for the pleasure of sleeping with the future King and Queen. They do however need to reserve the sheets as the duvets are on a strictly first come, first served basis so get in there fast. The one time you shouldn’t wait before “sleeping together”!

When we checked there were rooms still available in most of the London properties with room rates starting online from £69 at some of the most central hotels. So if you fancy bagsying yourself a Prince for the night you know where it’s at.

This post originally appeared at HotelChatter.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.