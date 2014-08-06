This Marketing Dude's Job Application For Kogan's CMO Role Is So Hilarious It's Brilliant

When you’re applying for a job it’s often difficult to stand out, to show your skill-set and personality.

Marketing pro Philip Cavagna has just nailed all three in his job application at Australian online retailer Kogan.

He’s got the Queen, Bill Gates, Barack Obama and retailer Gerry Harvey to give him a reference – well kind of.

He’s dubbed voices over the top of them explaining why he’s the guy for the job.

The Queen even said he’s a “damn good bloke”.

You can watch his video resume below.

Company founder Ruslan Kogan found the job application amusing and it’s understood Cavagna has moved through to the next round.

This was part of someone's submission for a Marketing job at Kogan. We can't stop laughing :) http://t.co/P3OH6DsJd4 — Ruslan Kogan (@ruslankogan) August 4, 2014

If you think you can beat this submission, applications for Kogan’s chief marketing officer role are still open.

