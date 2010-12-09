This Market Snap Back Has Been Way More Pronounced Than In 2003

Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg’s chart of the day discusses the 2003 low/rally with a few strategists comparing the run with the 2009 bottom/rally. The focus for the conversations was whether 2005 made for a good comparison with 2011.



Similarities include an erratic advance in 2003-04 that are somewhat parallel with 2009-10, as well as unusual market leadership.

Where I find major differences is the speed and depth of the drop. In 2008-09, it was across the board, while in 2000-03 was longer and more heavily NASDAQ focused. The context of coming before and after a major global financial crisis is a major differentiator. The snap back has been much sharper as well:

Photo: The Chart Store

My preferred analogy this entire run has been 1973-74 markets. It is far more analogous:

1974 versus 2009 Bottoms