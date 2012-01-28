This Market Really Is Astounding

Photo: Jason Hutchens via Flickr
Whataday!GDP was weak.
Fitch went on a downgrade rampage across Europe.
And of course, the market would seem “due” for a rest after the blistering start to 2012.
And yet, you can’t keep it down.
The S&P 500 has just gone green.
And what’s more, some of the best “risk” measures, like our new favourite the Junior Gold Miners ETF is surging, up 2%.
Financials are doing well, as are cyclicals.
Worth noting is that the 10-year yield is actually lower today, so the market is not without some interesting internal contradictions.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.