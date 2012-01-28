This Market Really Is Astounding

Photo: Jason Hutchens via Flickr

Whataday!GDP was weak.



Fitch went on a downgrade rampage across Europe.

And of course, the market would seem “due” for a rest after the blistering start to 2012.

And yet, you can’t keep it down.

The S&P 500 has just gone green.

And what’s more, some of the best “risk” measures, like our new favourite the Junior Gold Miners ETF is surging, up 2%.

Financials are doing well, as are cyclicals.

Worth noting is that the 10-year yield is actually lower today, so the market is not without some interesting internal contradictions.

