This Market Needs A Stimulus Package

Seriously. Can we get another Amazon (AMZN) or Apple (AAPL) please?

Taking a look at the major indexes, the Dow is down, the NASDAQ is down, the S&P500 is down, the Nikkei is down, the Stoxx 50…well, you get the point.

The market is absolutely tepid and nothing is causing a dramatic shift. The few gainers out there include AIG (AIG), Target (TGT), and Coca-Cola (KO). The mobile phone business also seems to be surviving, with T-Mobile parent company Deutsche Telekom AG (DT) up nearly two per cent. Verizon (V) and AT&T (T) also continue to hold their gains around the two per cent mark.

Unfortunately, there are plenty of losers in all sectors. Heavy hit companies include Oracle (ORCL), Apple (AAPL), Intel (INTC), Yahoo! (YHOO), Bank of America (BAC), Wells Fargo (WFC), and Morgan Stanley (MS).



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.