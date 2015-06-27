This map sums up today's historic Supreme Court ruling

Gay marriage is legal nationwide.

On Friday, the Supreme Court ruled 5-4 that the Constitution’s Fourteenth Amendment guarantees due process and equal protection under the law. Therefore, states cannot ban same-sex marriages.

In his ruling, Kennedy expressed why marriage is necessary for true gay equality.

“As the state itself makes marriage all the more precious by the significance it attaches to it, exclusion from that status has the effect of teaching that gays and lesbians are unequal in important respects,” he wrote.

Later on in the opinion, Kennedy wrote, “Especially against a long history of disapproval of their relationships, this denial to same-sex couples of the right to marry works a grave and continuing harm.”

Erin Fuchs contributed to this report.

NOW WATCH: How LeBron James spends his money



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.