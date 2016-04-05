This map shows you just how massive the Panama Papers leak really is

Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo: Marianna Massey/Getty Images

An unknown leaker handed reporters a massive trove of data on how the world’s elites squirrel away their secret cash. This is a huge story, possibly the largest information leak in history. Reporters at publications that recieved the leak are still combing through the data for stories, but we already have a sense of how huge it is.

The biggest part of the leak is information about shell companies — legal mechanisms people use to hide cash — and where they’re located in the world. The map below, created by Brian Kilmartin, breaks those companies down by country and territory, so you can see how many tens or hundreds or thousands turn up in your region.

