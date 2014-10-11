This Map Shows Why Antarctica Is So Important To Australia

Chris Pash
Antarctic sea ice

The federal government released its new strategic plan for Antarctica today.

The Australian Antarctic Territory is part of Australia and Australia asserts sovereignty to more than 42% of the continent.

The 20 Year Australian Antarctic Strategic Plan provides a blueprint for Australia’s future in the region and options to expand Tasmania’s role as a leading Antarctic science and logistics hub.

Australia has maintained a base in the Antarctic since Mawson station in 1954.

