This Map Shows Whether Your City Is Booming Or Busting

The Bureau of Economic Analysis is out with a report on real GDP growth across metropolitan areas.

“Real GDP in metropolitan areas increased 2.5 per cent in 2012 after increasing 1.7 per cent in 2011,” according to the BEA.

The above map shows which metropolitan regions are booming (blue) and which are shrinking (orange).

Here are the fastest growing metropolitan cities in terms of 2012 GDP growth. Texas and Indiana are getting it done:

Midland, TX (14.4%) Odessa, TX (14.1%) Elkhart-Goshen, IN (11.4%) St. Joseph, MO (9.8%) Columbus, IN (9.6%) Victoria, TX (8.7%) Bismarck, ND (8.5%) Kokomo, IN (8.4%) New Orleans, LA (7.6%) San Francisco, CA (7.4%)

And here are the ones heading in the opposite direction. Louisiana is struggling:

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA (-11.1%) Lafayette, LA (-8.1%) Hammond, LA (-5.0%) Kennewick-Richland, WA (-4.0%) Sierra Vista-Douglas, AZ (-3.8%) Punta Gorda, FL (-3.8%) Midland, MI (-3.4%) Idaho Falls, ID (-3.1%) Coeur d’Alene, ID (-2.4%) Farmington, NM (-2.3%)

