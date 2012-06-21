This Map Shows Where The World's 20 Million Slaves Live

There are at least 20.9 million slaves in the world, according to the International labour organisation. This means that people are forced to work against their will and aren’t compensated for their services.



The Trafficking In Persons report by the U.S. State Department includes a map of where forced labour occurs. While the U.S. and Europe have more than a million slaves, China and India have 11 million.

Here’s the map:

Photo: U.S. State Department

