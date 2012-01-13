This Map Shows Where All The Trees Are In The US

NASA’s Earth Observatory just released a map illustrating where all the trees are in America.



The map was created over six years by Josef Kellndorfer and Wayne Walker of the Woods Hole Research centre (WHRC) in collaboration with the U.S. Forest Service and U.S. Geological Survey.

The dark swaths of green represent parts of the country with the greatest concentration of biomass.

You can see dense tree cover in the Pacific Northwest as well New England, which has been reforested after intensive logging in the 18th and 19th centuries.

Photo: NASA//Earth Observatory

