This Map Shows What Credit Cards Americans Use

Whether someone uses Visa, Mastercard, Discover or American Express varies by where they live.
This map by payment processing company Litle & Co. shows what credit cards people use by region. The results are largely tied to where the companies are marketing, according to Litle & Co. These maps measure “direct-response spending,” or using a credit card after seeing an advertisement.
The darker the colouring , the more popular that specific card was in the area. The map in the middle shows where people purchased an item with a credit card after seeing an advertisement for it.
American Express was most popular in New York and California, while people in the Midwest favoured Discover.
