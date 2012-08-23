This Map Shows What Credit Cards Americans Use

Ashley Lutz

Whether someone uses Visa, Mastercard, Discover or American Express varies by where they live. 

This map by payment processing company Litle & Co. shows what credit cards people use by region. The results are largely tied to where the companies are marketing, according to Litle & Co. These maps measure “direct-response spending,” or using a credit card after seeing an advertisement.

The darker the colouring , the more popular that specific card was in the area. The map in the middle shows where people purchased an item with a credit card after seeing an advertisement for it. 

American Express was most popular in New York and California, while people in the Midwest favoured Discover.

Check it out: 

payment preference

Photo: Litle & Co.

DON’T MISS: How To Get Into The Best Airport Lounges >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.