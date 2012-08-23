This Map Shows What Credit Cards Americans Use

Whether someone uses Visa, Mastercard, Discover or American Express varies by where they live.



This map by payment processing company Litle & Co. shows what credit cards people use by region. The results are largely tied to where the companies are marketing, according to Litle & Co. These maps measure “direct-response spending,” or using a credit card after seeing an advertisement.

The darker the colouring , the more popular that specific card was in the area. The map in the middle shows where people purchased an item with a credit card after seeing an advertisement for it.

American Express was most popular in New York and California, while people in the Midwest favoured Discover.

