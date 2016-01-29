This map shows the job Googled more in each state than anywhere else in the US

Martin Pettitt/flickr Looking for a job as a lion tamer? You probably live in California.

Looking for a new job?

If you live in Arkansas, you’re more likely to be searching for a meteorologist position than people in any other state. If you’re in Nevada, there’s a better chance you’re looking for bus driver role than job seekers anywhere else.

To figure out which jobs are Googled more in each state than any other, Zippia

, a career website, used a tool called Google Trends, which lets you input a search term and see how popular that term is relative to other places.

For example, when you search for “Meteorologist” and click on the map of the US, you’ll see that people in Arkansas search for that term more than any other state, Zippia explains.

“All we had to do was put several hundred search queries into Google Trends to find ones that were searched more in, say, Texas than any other state. And, like magic, the map [below] was born,” writes Chris Kolmar, Zippia’s head of marketing, in a blog post.

Some states, he says. “won way to many times to count (looking at you California, Utah, and New York), so we only showed the really good ones below.”

