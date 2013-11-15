This Map Shows The Horrifying Reach Of The Global Child Abuse Ring

Canadian authorities have busted an international child sex ring. More than 60 Australian have been implicated, with alleged peadophiles rounded up across the globe.

More than 300 children were rescued in the sting, which snared teachers, police officers doctors and priests.

This map, released by Canadian authorities, shows the horrifying reach of the network. Leads have now been sent to 50 countries, following the three-year investigation.

Image supplied

