This map shows the countries where people live the longest

The World Economic Forum ranked places by their average life expectancy, showing where in the world people live the longest.

Not surprisingly, developed countries with better healthcare systems ranked higher.

Japan was the country with the longest life expectancy at 83.1 years. The city state of Hong Kong came in even longer at 83.5 years, almost 10 years longer than the rest of China.

In Africa, most countries fall below 65-year averages, with Sierra Leone the lowest at 45 years.

Skye Gould/Tech Insider

