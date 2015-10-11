This map shows the biggest music festivals in each state

No matter how you swing it, people are serious about their music festivals.
But, it isn’t just about the people who are interested in music festivals but also businesses who are interested in increasing their brand awareness, community outreach, and/or sales. Imagine thousands of potential customers packed in a relatively small area.
Promotions Now built the map above, which shows the “biggest” music festivals per state. It’s not only an interesting reference piece for music lovers, but it can also help companies who want to know which festivals to target.
They didn’t just look at the amount of people who attended a festival. Promotions Now took into consideration a festival’s attendance, the performers, and the general buzz, including how much the media covered it, and how much social media chatter it generated.
In the end, it came up with the festivals in the map above and the list below:
|Alabama — Hangout Fest
|Alaska — Anchorage Folk Festival
|Arizona — Summer Ends Festival
|Arkansas — Wakarusa
|California — Coachella
|Colorado — Ride Fest
|Connecticut — Gathering of the Vibes
|Delaware — Firefly
|Florida — Ultra Music Festival
|Georgia — Shaky Knees
|Hawaii — The MayJah RayJah Music Festival
|Idaho — Festival at Sandpoint
|Illinois — Lolapalooza
|Indiana — Three Rivers Festival
|Iowa — Hinterland
|Kansas — Roots Festival
|Kentucky — Forecastle
|Louisiana — Voodoo Experience
|Maine — Saltwater Celtic Music Festival
|Maryland — Fells Point Fun Festival
|Massachusetts — Lowell Folk Fest
|Michigan — Electric Forest
|Minnesota — Bayfront Blues Festival
|Mississippi — Mississippi Delta Blues Festival
|Missouri — Scott Joplin Ragtime Festival
|Montana — Montana Folk Festival
|Nebraska — Maha Music Festival
|Nevada — Electric Daisy
|New Hampshire — Great Waters Music Festival
|New Jersey — Summer Jam
|New Mexico — Taos Solar
|New York — The Governor’s Ball
|North Carolina — Monster Energy Carolina Rebellion
|North Dakota — Medora Musical
|Ohio — Midpoint Music Festival
|Oklahoma — Backwoods
|Oregon — What The Fest
|Pennsylvania — Made in America
|Rhode Island — Newport Folk Fest
|South Carolina — Carolina Country Music Fest
|South Dakota — Sturgis
|Tennessee — Bonnaroo
|Texas — Austin City Limits
|Utah — Sundance
|Vermont — Burlington Discover Jazz Festival
|Virginia — Lockn’ Music
|Washington — Sasquatch
|West Virginia — Mountain Music Fest
|Wisconsin — Summerfest
|Wyoming — Grand Teton Music Festival
