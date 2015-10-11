This map shows the biggest music festivals in each state

No matter how you swing it, people are serious about their music festivals.

But, it isn’t just about the people who are interested in music festivals but also businesses who are interested in increasing their brand awareness, community outreach, and/or sales. Imagine thousands of potential customers packed in a relatively small area.

Promotions Now built the map above, which shows the “biggest” music festivals per state. It’s not only an interesting reference piece for music lovers, but it can also help companies who want to know which festivals to target.

They didn’t just look at the amount of people who attended a festival. Promotions Now took into consideration a festival’s attendance, the performers, and the general buzz, including how much the media covered it, and how much social media chatter it generated.

In the end, it came up with the festivals in the map above and the list below:

Alabama — Hangout Fest Alaska — Anchorage Folk Festival Arizona — Summer Ends Festival Arkansas — Wakarusa California — Coachella Colorado — Ride Fest Connecticut — Gathering of the Vibes Delaware — Firefly Florida — Ultra Music Festival Georgia — Shaky Knees Hawaii — The MayJah RayJah Music Festival Idaho — Festival at Sandpoint Illinois — Lolapalooza Indiana — Three Rivers Festival Iowa — Hinterland Kansas — Roots Festival Kentucky — Forecastle Louisiana — Voodoo Experience Maine — Saltwater Celtic Music Festival Maryland — Fells Point Fun Festival Massachusetts — Lowell Folk Fest Michigan — Electric Forest Minnesota — Bayfront Blues Festival Mississippi — Mississippi Delta Blues Festival Missouri — Scott Joplin Ragtime Festival Montana — Montana Folk Festival Nebraska — Maha Music Festival Nevada — Electric Daisy New Hampshire — Great Waters Music Festival New Jersey — Summer Jam New Mexico — Taos Solar New York — The Governor’s Ball North Carolina — Monster Energy Carolina Rebellion North Dakota — Medora Musical Ohio — Midpoint Music Festival Oklahoma — Backwoods Oregon — What The Fest Pennsylvania — Made in America Rhode Island — Newport Folk Fest South Carolina — Carolina Country Music Fest South Dakota — Sturgis Tennessee — Bonnaroo Texas — Austin City Limits Utah — Sundance Vermont — Burlington Discover Jazz Festival Virginia — Lockn’ Music Washington — Sasquatch West Virginia — Mountain Music Fest Wisconsin — Summerfest Wyoming — Grand Teton Music Festival

