This map shows the biggest music festivals in each state

Jethro Nededog
Promotions Now US Music Festival Map InfographicPromotions Now

No matter how you swing it, people are serious about their music festivals.

But, it isn’t just about the people who are interested in music festivals but also businesses who are interested in increasing their brand awareness, community outreach, and/or sales. Imagine thousands of potential customers packed in a relatively small area.

Promotions Now built the map above, which shows the “biggest” music festivals per state. It’s not only an interesting reference piece for music lovers, but it can also help companies who want to know which festivals to target.

They didn’t just look at the amount of people who attended a festival. Promotions Now took into consideration a festival’s attendance, the performers, and the general buzz, including how much the media covered it, and how much social media chatter it generated.

In the end, it came up with the festivals in the map above and the list below:

Alabama — Hangout Fest
Alaska — Anchorage Folk Festival
Arizona — Summer Ends Festival
Arkansas — Wakarusa
California — Coachella
Colorado — Ride Fest
Connecticut — Gathering of the Vibes
Delaware — Firefly
Florida — Ultra Music Festival
Georgia — Shaky Knees
Hawaii — The MayJah RayJah Music Festival
Idaho — Festival at Sandpoint
Illinois — Lolapalooza
Indiana — Three Rivers Festival
Iowa — Hinterland
Kansas — Roots Festival
Kentucky — Forecastle
Louisiana — Voodoo Experience
Maine — Saltwater Celtic Music Festival
Maryland — Fells Point Fun Festival
Massachusetts — Lowell Folk Fest
Michigan — Electric Forest
Minnesota — Bayfront Blues Festival
Mississippi — Mississippi Delta Blues Festival
Missouri — Scott Joplin Ragtime Festival
Montana — Montana Folk Festival
Nebraska — Maha Music Festival
Nevada — Electric Daisy
New Hampshire — Great Waters Music Festival
New Jersey — Summer Jam
New Mexico — Taos Solar
New York — The Governor’s Ball
North Carolina — Monster Energy Carolina Rebellion
North Dakota — Medora Musical
Ohio — Midpoint Music Festival
Oklahoma — Backwoods
Oregon — What The Fest
Pennsylvania — Made in America
Rhode Island — Newport Folk Fest
South Carolina — Carolina Country Music Fest
South Dakota — Sturgis
Tennessee — Bonnaroo
Texas — Austin City Limits
Utah — Sundance
Vermont — Burlington Discover Jazz Festival
Virginia — Lockn’ Music
Washington — Sasquatch
West Virginia — Mountain Music Fest
Wisconsin — Summerfest
Wyoming — Grand Teton Music Festival

