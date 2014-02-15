This Map Shows How Incredibly Snowy It Has Been This Year

The U.S. has been battered with several big winter storms this year, and people are right to think that this winter has been much worse than last year.

This map from Reuters shows how snowfall totals this year differ from last year’s winter season:

As the map shows, there’s been more snow this year and the heavy snowfall extends further south.

But not all parts of the U.S. are being slammed with snow and ice — California is experiencing a particularly nasty dry spell, and other western states have been unseasonably warm this winter.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.