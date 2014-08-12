This Map Shows How Fast The Internet Is In Your State

The Internet was invented in the U.S., but we don’t have the fastest internet speeds in the world — for that, you probably want to visit South Korea, which offers more than double the average connection speed than here in the U.S., according to Akamai Technologies.

Still, if you’re looking for the fastest internet in the U.S., Akamai published a new “State of the Internet” report, which was mapped by Broadview Networks to show the average internet speeds by state. The results are both colourful and insightful.

As you can see, Virginia boasts the fastest internet speeds in the country, with download speeds averaging roughly 13.7Mbps. Delaware and Massachusetts tie for the No. 2 spot with average speeds of 13.1Mbps, with Rhode Island, Washington, D.C., Washington, and New Hampshire right in that 12-13Mbps ballpark. Utah, Michigan, and Connecticut round out the top 10 states with the fastest internet.

The state with the slowest internet speeds should come as no surprise. Alaska internet speeds average about 7Mbps, although Arkansas, Kentucky, Montana, West Virginia, and Mississippi offer comparable service and they’re not nearly as remote as Alaska.

For greater detail, Broadview Networks also provides a full breakdown of the internet speeds by state.

