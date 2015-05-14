This map shows America's wealthiest zip codes

With an average salary of nearly $US3 million, America’s wealthiest zip code is in Manhattan.

New York City is home to three of the country’s top five wealthiest neighbourhoods, according to Experian. The other two are also on the East Coast.

The midtown Manhattan zip code of 10104, where only 14 people filed income tax returns in 2014, boasts an average income of $US2,976,929, according to Experian. The one-square-block area stretches from 5th Avenue to 6th Avenue between 51st and 52nd Streets across the street from Rockefeller Center.

The second and fourth-wealthiest zip codes in the country are also on the island, according to the data compiled from a number of sources.

A Miami Beach, Florida zip code came in third with an average income of $US2,180,105 and another in Wilmington, Delaware — home to many financial firms and other corporations — placed fifth with a cool $US1,356,182.

No locations outside of the top five averaged seven-figure incomes.

Alaska, Montana, New Mexico, Rhode Island and Vermont failed to even crack average six-figure salaries in any of their zip codes.

