This Map Plainly Shows Facebook's World Domination

Every six months, Vincenzo Cosenza, an Italian social media expert, compiles a map of the most popular social networks in the world and posts it to his blog.

Want to guess which social network is the most popular? (Starts with an “F”.)

The data comes from Alexa traffic analysis site and there is a caveat: it doesn’t include Google+ because Google+ isn’t tracked separately from the Google.com domain, Cosenza says.

Still the map is pretty striking. Facebook dominates in 127 out of 137 countries and has recently even become popular in Syria (as far as it’s possible to measure that), he says.

Facebook is represented by the colour blue.

