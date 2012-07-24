This Homicide Map Shows How Bad Things Are Getting In Chicago

Since Friday in Chicago, three people were killed and 28 people were injured in shootings, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.



That’d be a lot of death and destruction just about anywhere else in the world.

For the Windy City, it was just another summer weekend.

Here’s what the year (only half-way through!) in street violence for the city looks like, again via the Sun-Times.

Photo: Chicago Sun-Times

