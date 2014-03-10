This Map From The Climate Council Shows All The Weather Records Australia Broke This Summer

A new report from The Climate Council, the crowd-funded climate science lobby group established and led by Dr Tim Flannery after the Abbott Government abolished Climate Commission, lists an unprecedented number of extreme heat moments over the past summer, following on from 2012-13, the hottest summer on record.

The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) has already declared the summer of 2013–14 as warmer than average for Australia in terms of both maximum and minimum temperatures, but the Climate Council data shows the past summer was less extreme than many recent rises above the mean temperature.

Among the figures cited in the report, they say: