This map explains Apple's tax structure in Europe that means it has to pay billions in taxes

James Cook

The European Commission has announced that Apple will have to pay €13 billion in tax to Ireland, years after it agreed a so-called “sweetheart deal” to pay a lower rate of tax in the country.

A press release published by the European Commission includes this useful map that explains how Apple’s tax arrangement in Europe worked:

Apple Europe Ireland tax mapEuropean Commission

NOW WATCH: It’s going to be a bad year for the iPhone — here’s why

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.