This map explains Apple's tax structure in Europe that means it has to pay billions in taxes

The European Commission has announced that Apple will have to pay €13 billion in tax to Ireland, years after it agreed a so-called “sweetheart deal” to pay a lower rate of tax in the country.
A press release published by the European Commission includes this useful map that explains how Apple’s tax arrangement in Europe worked:
